Divis Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,707.68 crore, down 31.51% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,707.68 1,854.54 2,493.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,707.68 1,854.54 2,493.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 604.40 817.01 901.16 Purchase of Traded Goods 12.37 5.54 3.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 122.78 -147.92 -72.61 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 238.88 232.12 244.62 Depreciation 86.77 85.73 79.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 320.97 326.75 319.89 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 321.51 535.31 1,017.27 Other Income 114.25 80.08 16.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 435.76 615.39 1,033.89 Interest 0.13 0.17 0.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 435.63 615.22 1,033.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 435.63 615.22 1,033.66 Tax 128.83 121.62 131.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 306.80 493.60 902.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 306.80 493.60 902.24 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 306.80 493.60 902.24 Equity Share Capital 53.09 53.09 53.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.56 18.60 33.99 Diluted EPS 11.56 18.60 33.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.56 18.60 33.99 Diluted EPS 11.56 18.60 33.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited