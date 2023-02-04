Divis Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,707.68 crore, down 31.51% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:52 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Divis Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 1,707.68 crore in December 2022 down 31.51% from Rs. 2,493.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.80 crore in December 2022 down 66% from Rs. 902.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.53 crore in December 2022 down 53.09% from Rs. 1,113.80 crore in December 2021.
Divis Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 33.99 in December 2021.
|Divis Labs shares closed at 3,267.00 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -23.35% over the last 12 months.
|Divis Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,707.68
|1,854.54
|2,493.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,707.68
|1,854.54
|2,493.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|604.40
|817.01
|901.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.37
|5.54
|3.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|122.78
|-147.92
|-72.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|238.88
|232.12
|244.62
|Depreciation
|86.77
|85.73
|79.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|320.97
|326.75
|319.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|321.51
|535.31
|1,017.27
|Other Income
|114.25
|80.08
|16.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|435.76
|615.39
|1,033.89
|Interest
|0.13
|0.17
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|435.63
|615.22
|1,033.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|435.63
|615.22
|1,033.66
|Tax
|128.83
|121.62
|131.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|306.80
|493.60
|902.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|306.80
|493.60
|902.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|306.80
|493.60
|902.24
|Equity Share Capital
|53.09
|53.09
|53.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.56
|18.60
|33.99
|Diluted EPS
|11.56
|18.60
|33.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.56
|18.60
|33.99
|Diluted EPS
|11.56
|18.60
|33.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited