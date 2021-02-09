Divis Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,701.44 crore, up 21.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,701.44 crore in December 2020 up 21.86% from Rs. 1,396.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 470.62 crore in December 2020 up 31.06% from Rs. 359.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 710.53 crore in December 2020 up 32.67% from Rs. 535.57 crore in December 2019.

Divis Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 17.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.53 in December 2019.

Divis Labs shares closed at 3,781.85 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.30% returns over the last 6 months and 81.04% over the last 12 months.