Divis Laboratories reports 13% jump in net profit at Rs 557 crore in Q1

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 492 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI
August 07, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
 
 
Drug maker Divis Laboratories on Saturday posted a 13 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 492 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore in the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,748 crore in the June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Forex gain for the current quarter stood at Rs 20 crore as against a gain of Rs 5 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Divis Laboratories #Results
first published: Aug 7, 2021 02:49 pm

