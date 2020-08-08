Divi's Laboratories Q1 profit up 81% at Rs 492 crore

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported 80.61 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 492.06 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company logged a profit of Rs 272.44 crore in the year-ago same period, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

Total income stood at Rs 1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added.

"The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter and there was minimal impact due to COVID-19 pandemic," Divi's Laboratories said.