you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Divi’s Lab Q2 PAT seen up 33% YoY to Rs. 275.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,012.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Divi’s Lab to report net profit at Rs. 275.1 crore up 33% year-on-year (up 3.4% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,012.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 364.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:37 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Divis Lab #earnings #healthcare #ICICI Direct #Result Poll

