Q4. Vinita Jain was born in Kolkata and reared amongst the mountains of Assam and Darjeeling, where her grandfather owned tea plantations and the nearest hospital was at least 500 km away. She went to Switzerland for independent research in biotechnology, where she teamed up with some doctors and dermatologists, studied the ancient scriptures of ayurveda, the Charak Samhita and Bhagbhat Nikanthu. She erected Bio Veda Action Research. With a factory in HP, the company owns which brand of ayurvedic brand?

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Divi’s Lab to report net profit at Rs. 275.1 crore up 33% year-on-year (up 3.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,012.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 364.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.