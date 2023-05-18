English
    Divgi Torqtrans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.34 crore, up 25.78% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Divgi Torqtransfer Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.34 crore in March 2023 up 25.78% from Rs. 58.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2023 up 15.89% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2023 up 22.01% from Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2022.

    Divgi Torqtrans EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.22 in March 2022.

    Divgi Torqtrans shares closed at 745.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE)

    Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.3463.99
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations73.3463.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.8625.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.24-0.54
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost5.575.64
    Depreciation3.673.04
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses17.4014.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6115.07
    Other Income2.621.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2316.24
    Interest0.120.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1116.22
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax18.1116.22
    Tax4.664.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.4512.05
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.4512.05
    Equity Share Capital15.2913.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.754.38
    Diluted EPS4.754.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.754.38
    Diluted EPS4.754.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

