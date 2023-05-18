Divgi Torqtrans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.34 crore, up 25.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.34 crore in March 2023 up 25.78% from Rs. 58.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2023 up 15.89% from Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2023 up 22.01% from Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2022.

Divgi Torqtrans EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.22 in March 2022.

Divgi Torqtrans shares closed at 745.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE)