Dishman Carboge Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 111.83 crore, down 13.56% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.83 crore in September 2018 down 13.56% from Rs. 129.37 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.85 crore in September 2018 up 11.04% from Rs. 22.38 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.88 crore in September 2018 up 13.01% from Rs. 77.76 crore in September 2017.
Dishman Carboge EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2017.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 229.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.87% returns over the last 6 months and -22.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.22
|112.95
|123.58
|Other Operating Income
|2.61
|9.84
|5.79
|Total Income From Operations
|111.83
|122.79
|129.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.59
|40.48
|44.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.63
|-3.66
|-3.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.78
|18.89
|12.40
|Depreciation
|34.36
|33.99
|34.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.50
|22.22
|19.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.23
|10.87
|19.28
|Other Income
|50.29
|8.83
|24.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.52
|19.70
|43.74
|Interest
|13.80
|11.99
|9.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.72
|7.71
|34.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|39.72
|7.71
|34.32
|Tax
|14.87
|2.30
|11.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.85
|5.41
|22.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.85
|5.41
|22.38
|Equity Share Capital
|32.28
|32.28
|32.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|0.34
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|0.34
|1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|0.34
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|0.34
|1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited