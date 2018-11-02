Dishman Carboge Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 111.83 crore, down 13.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 111.83 crore in September 2018 down 13.56% from Rs. 129.37 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.85 crore in September 2018 up 11.04% from Rs. 22.38 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.88 crore in September 2018 up 13.01% from Rs. 77.76 crore in September 2017.

Dishman Carboge EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2017.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 229.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.87% returns over the last 6 months and -22.54% over the last 12 months.