Dishman Carboge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.13 crore, up 35.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 113.13 crore in March 2023 up 35.75% from Rs. 83.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2023 down 311.8% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2023 up 45.59% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 130.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|113.13
|78.40
|83.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|113.13
|78.40
|83.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.07
|15.69
|42.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.67
|15.03
|-8.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.50
|21.30
|20.00
|Depreciation
|23.45
|2.89
|34.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.54
|29.58
|27.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.10
|-6.09
|-33.27
|Other Income
|14.79
|12.36
|13.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|6.27
|-19.97
|Interest
|17.03
|14.66
|10.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.34
|-8.39
|-30.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.00
|-3.41
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.34
|-10.39
|-33.41
|Tax
|-9.11
|-3.85
|-38.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.23
|-6.54
|4.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.23
|-6.54
|4.83
|Equity Share Capital
|31.36
|31.36
|31.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.42
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.42
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|-0.42
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|-0.42
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited