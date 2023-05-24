Dishman Carboge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.13 crore, up 35.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.13 crore in March 2023 up 35.75% from Rs. 83.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2023 down 311.8% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2023 up 45.59% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 130.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.