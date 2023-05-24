English
    Dishman Carboge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.13 crore, up 35.75% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.13 crore in March 2023 up 35.75% from Rs. 83.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.23 crore in March 2023 down 311.8% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2023 up 45.59% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022.

    Dishman Carboge shares closed at 130.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.

    Dishman Carbogen Amcis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.1378.4083.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.1378.4083.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.0715.6942.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.6715.03-8.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5021.3020.00
    Depreciation23.452.8934.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5429.5827.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.10-6.09-33.27
    Other Income14.7912.3613.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.316.27-19.97
    Interest17.0314.6610.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.34-8.39-30.00
    Exceptional Items---2.00-3.41
    P/L Before Tax-19.34-10.39-33.41
    Tax-9.11-3.85-38.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.23-6.544.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.23-6.544.83
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.420.31
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.420.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.65-0.420.31
    Diluted EPS-0.65-0.420.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

