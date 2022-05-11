 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dishman Carboge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.34 crore, down 4.18% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.34 crore in March 2022 down 4.18% from Rs. 86.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022 up 103.4% from Rs. 142.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022 down 8.56% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2021.

Dishman Carboge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.08 in March 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 149.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.73% over the last 12 months.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.34 72.93 86.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.34 72.93 86.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.88 17.61 29.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.37 11.30 6.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.00 24.65 11.83
Depreciation 34.49 35.41 35.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.61 15.55 28.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.27 -31.59 -24.84
Other Income 13.30 16.89 5.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.97 -14.70 -19.38
Interest 10.03 10.95 10.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.00 -25.65 -29.66
Exceptional Items -3.41 -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.41 -25.65 -29.66
Tax -38.24 -6.02 112.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.83 -19.63 -142.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.83 -19.63 -142.07
Equity Share Capital 31.36 31.36 31.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 -1.25 -9.08
Diluted EPS 0.31 -1.25 -9.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 -1.25 -9.08
Diluted EPS 0.31 -1.25 -9.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 11:44 am
