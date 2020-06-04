Dishman Carboge Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.92 crore, down 21.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.92 crore in March 2020 down 21.49% from Rs. 193.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2020 down 84.43% from Rs. 28.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.69 crore in March 2020 down 34.96% from Rs. 81.01 crore in March 2019.

Dishman Carboge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2019.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 70.10 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.10% returns over the last 6 months and -70.76% over the last 12 months.