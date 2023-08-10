English
    Dishman Carboge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.55 crore, down 32.87% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.55 crore in June 2023 down 32.87% from Rs. 103.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2023 up 14.1% from Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2023 up 24.6% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022.

    Dishman Carboge shares closed at 161.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.22% over the last 12 months.

    Dishman Carbogen Amcis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.55113.13103.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.55113.13103.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.6041.0745.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.1913.67-6.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.3219.5022.85
    Depreciation24.6923.4534.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4632.5438.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.71-17.10-32.09
    Other Income14.4414.795.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.27-2.31-27.09
    Interest17.7617.0312.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.03-19.34-39.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.03-19.34-39.69
    Tax-11.70-9.11-14.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.33-10.23-24.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.33-10.23-24.83
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.36-0.65-1.58
    Diluted EPS-1.36-0.65-1.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.36-0.65-1.58
    Diluted EPS-1.36-0.65-1.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

