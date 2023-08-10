Dishman Carboge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.55 crore, down 32.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.55 crore in June 2023 down 32.87% from Rs. 103.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2023 up 14.1% from Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2023 up 24.6% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 161.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.22% over the last 12 months.