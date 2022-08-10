Dishman Carboge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore, up 62.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore in June 2022 up 62.12% from Rs. 63.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022 down 77.87% from Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022 down 66.16% from Rs. 22.34 crore in June 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 122.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.45% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.