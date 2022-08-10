Dishman Carboge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore, up 62.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore in June 2022 up 62.12% from Rs. 63.91 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022 down 77.87% from Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022 down 66.16% from Rs. 22.34 crore in June 2021.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 122.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.45% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|103.61
|83.34
|63.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|103.61
|83.34
|63.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.64
|42.88
|22.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.14
|-8.37
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.85
|20.00
|16.87
|Depreciation
|34.65
|34.49
|35.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.70
|27.61
|20.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.09
|-33.27
|-31.29
|Other Income
|5.00
|13.30
|18.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.09
|-19.97
|-13.00
|Interest
|12.60
|10.03
|7.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.69
|-30.00
|-20.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.41
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.69
|-33.41
|-20.79
|Tax
|-14.86
|-38.24
|-6.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.83
|4.83
|-13.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.83
|4.83
|-13.96
|Equity Share Capital
|31.36
|31.36
|31.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|0.31
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|0.31
|-0.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|0.31
|-0.89
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|0.31
|-0.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited