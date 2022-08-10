 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dishman Carboge Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore, up 62.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.61 crore in June 2022 up 62.12% from Rs. 63.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022 down 77.87% from Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022 down 66.16% from Rs. 22.34 crore in June 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 122.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.45% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.61 83.34 63.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.61 83.34 63.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.64 42.88 22.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.14 -8.37 -0.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.85 20.00 16.87
Depreciation 34.65 34.49 35.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.70 27.61 20.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.09 -33.27 -31.29
Other Income 5.00 13.30 18.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.09 -19.97 -13.00
Interest 12.60 10.03 7.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -39.69 -30.00 -20.79
Exceptional Items -- -3.41 --
P/L Before Tax -39.69 -33.41 -20.79
Tax -14.86 -38.24 -6.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -24.83 4.83 -13.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -24.83 4.83 -13.96
Equity Share Capital 31.36 31.36 31.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.58 0.31 -0.89
Diluted EPS -1.58 0.31 -0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.58 0.31 -0.89
Diluted EPS -1.58 0.31 -0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dishman Carboge #Dishman Carbogen Amcis #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.