Dishman Carboge Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.41 crore, up 8.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.41 crore in June 2019 up 8.65% from Rs. 122.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2019 down 34.38% from Rs. 5.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.52 crore in June 2019 down 5.9% from Rs. 53.69 crore in June 2018.

Dishman Carboge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2018.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 206.65 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.36% returns over the last 6 months and -20.53% over the last 12 months.