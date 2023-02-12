 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.5% from Rs. 72.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2022 up 66.68% from Rs. 19.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2022 down 55.77% from Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2021. Dishman Carboge shares closed at 86.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -55.31% over the last 12 months.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations78.40106.5472.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations78.40106.5472.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.6960.9617.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.03-14.5511.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.3022.4924.65
Depreciation2.8935.2035.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.5836.4915.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.09-34.05-31.59
Other Income12.3620.8816.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.27-13.17-14.70
Interest14.6613.6210.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.39-26.79-25.65
Exceptional Items-2.00----
P/L Before Tax-10.39-26.79-25.65
Tax-3.85-9.51-6.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.54-17.28-19.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.54-17.28-19.63
Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.42-1.10-1.25
Diluted EPS-0.42-1.10-1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.42-1.10-1.25
Diluted EPS-0.42-1.10-1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

