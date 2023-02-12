Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 78.40 106.54 72.93 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 78.40 106.54 72.93 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 15.69 60.96 17.61 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.03 -14.55 11.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.30 22.49 24.65 Depreciation 2.89 35.20 35.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.58 36.49 15.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.09 -34.05 -31.59 Other Income 12.36 20.88 16.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.27 -13.17 -14.70 Interest 14.66 13.62 10.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.39 -26.79 -25.65 Exceptional Items -2.00 -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.39 -26.79 -25.65 Tax -3.85 -9.51 -6.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.54 -17.28 -19.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.54 -17.28 -19.63 Equity Share Capital 31.36 31.36 31.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.42 -1.10 -1.25 Diluted EPS -0.42 -1.10 -1.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.42 -1.10 -1.25 Diluted EPS -0.42 -1.10 -1.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited