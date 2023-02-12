Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.5% from Rs. 72.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2022 up 66.68% from Rs. 19.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2022 down 55.77% from Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2021.
|Dishman Carboge shares closed at 86.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -55.31% over the last 12 months.
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|78.40
|106.54
|72.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|78.40
|106.54
|72.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.69
|60.96
|17.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.03
|-14.55
|11.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.30
|22.49
|24.65
|Depreciation
|2.89
|35.20
|35.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.58
|36.49
|15.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.09
|-34.05
|-31.59
|Other Income
|12.36
|20.88
|16.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.27
|-13.17
|-14.70
|Interest
|14.66
|13.62
|10.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.39
|-26.79
|-25.65
|Exceptional Items
|-2.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.39
|-26.79
|-25.65
|Tax
|-3.85
|-9.51
|-6.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.54
|-17.28
|-19.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.54
|-17.28
|-19.63
|Equity Share Capital
|31.36
|31.36
|31.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-1.10
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-1.10
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-1.10
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-1.10
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited