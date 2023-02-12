English
    Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore, up 7.5% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.5% from Rs. 72.93 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2022 up 66.68% from Rs. 19.63 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2022 down 55.77% from Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2021.Dishman Carboge shares closed at 86.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.37% returns over the last 6 months and -55.31% over the last 12 months.
    Dishman Carbogen Amcis
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.40106.5472.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.40106.5472.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.6960.9617.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.03-14.5511.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3022.4924.65
    Depreciation2.8935.2035.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.5836.4915.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.09-34.05-31.59
    Other Income12.3620.8816.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.27-13.17-14.70
    Interest14.6613.6210.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.39-26.79-25.65
    Exceptional Items-2.00----
    P/L Before Tax-10.39-26.79-25.65
    Tax-3.85-9.51-6.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.54-17.28-19.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.54-17.28-19.63
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-1.10-1.25
    Diluted EPS-0.42-1.10-1.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-1.10-1.25
    Diluted EPS-0.42-1.10-1.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited