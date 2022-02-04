Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72.93 crore, up 19.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.93 crore in December 2021 up 19.66% from Rs. 60.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.63 crore in December 2021 up 27.32% from Rs. 27.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2021 up 553.31% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2020.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 210.10 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 65.96% over the last 12 months.