Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.68 crore, down 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.68 crore in December 2019 down 3.03% from Rs. 121.36 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2019 up 29.26% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.50 crore in December 2019 up 6.06% from Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2018.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 83.80 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -60.91% returns over the last 6 months and -61.78% over the last 12 months.