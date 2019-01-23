Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 121.36 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.36 crore in December 2018 up 27.67% from Rs. 95.06 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2018 down 126.49% from Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2018 down 32.32% from Rs. 63.39 crore in December 2017.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 219.40 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.13% returns over the last 6 months and -42.98% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|113.56
|109.22
|76.61
|Other Operating Income
|7.80
|2.61
|18.45
|Total Income From Operations
|121.36
|111.83
|95.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.50
|38.59
|31.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.88
|-10.63
|-11.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.39
|20.78
|16.81
|Depreciation
|34.23
|34.36
|35.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.81
|25.50
|16.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|3.23
|6.58
|Other Income
|9.36
|50.29
|20.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.67
|53.52
|27.47
|Interest
|13.44
|13.80
|8.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.77
|39.72
|19.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.77
|39.72
|19.22
|Tax
|-1.66
|14.87
|7.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.11
|24.85
|11.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.11
|24.85
|11.74
|Equity Share Capital
|32.28
|32.28
|32.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|1.54
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|1.54
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|1.54
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|1.54
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited