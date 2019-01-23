Dishman Carboge Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 121.36 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.36 crore in December 2018 up 27.67% from Rs. 95.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2018 down 126.49% from Rs. 11.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.90 crore in December 2018 down 32.32% from Rs. 63.39 crore in December 2017.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 219.40 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.13% returns over the last 6 months and -42.98% over the last 12 months.