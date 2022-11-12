 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dishman Carboge Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 613.96 crore, up 33.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 613.96 crore in September 2022 up 33.79% from Rs. 458.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2022 down 189.81% from Rs. 11.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.45 crore in September 2022 down 19.65% from Rs. 108.83 crore in September 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 106.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.85% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 613.96 540.61 458.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 613.96 540.61 458.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.73 155.41 103.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.52 -63.42 -61.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 253.33 256.38 234.80
Depreciation 79.57 75.08 74.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.82 103.95 82.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.97 13.21 25.18
Other Income 8.85 5.67 9.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.88 18.88 34.78
Interest 20.17 19.18 13.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.29 -0.30 21.09
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.50
P/L Before Tax -12.29 -0.30 18.59
Tax -2.24 -4.31 7.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.05 4.01 11.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.05 4.01 11.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.05 4.01 11.19
Equity Share Capital 31.36 31.36 31.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 0.26 0.71
Diluted EPS -0.64 0.26 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.64 0.26 0.71
Diluted EPS -0.64 0.26 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dishman Carboge #Dishman Carbogen Amcis #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.