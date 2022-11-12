Dishman Carboge Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 613.96 crore, up 33.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 613.96 crore in September 2022 up 33.79% from Rs. 458.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2022 down 189.81% from Rs. 11.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.45 crore in September 2022 down 19.65% from Rs. 108.83 crore in September 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 106.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.85% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.