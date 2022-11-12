Dishman Carboge Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 613.96 crore, up 33.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 613.96 crore in September 2022 up 33.79% from Rs. 458.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2022 down 189.81% from Rs. 11.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.45 crore in September 2022 down 19.65% from Rs. 108.83 crore in September 2021.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 106.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.85% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|613.96
|540.61
|458.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|613.96
|540.61
|458.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|194.73
|155.41
|103.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.52
|-63.42
|-61.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|253.33
|256.38
|234.80
|Depreciation
|79.57
|75.08
|74.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.82
|103.95
|82.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|13.21
|25.18
|Other Income
|8.85
|5.67
|9.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.88
|18.88
|34.78
|Interest
|20.17
|19.18
|13.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.29
|-0.30
|21.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.29
|-0.30
|18.59
|Tax
|-2.24
|-4.31
|7.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.05
|4.01
|11.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.05
|4.01
|11.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.05
|4.01
|11.19
|Equity Share Capital
|31.36
|31.36
|31.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.26
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.26
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|0.26
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|0.26
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited