    Dishman Carboge Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 613.96 crore, up 33.79% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 613.96 crore in September 2022 up 33.79% from Rs. 458.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2022 down 189.81% from Rs. 11.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.45 crore in September 2022 down 19.65% from Rs. 108.83 crore in September 2021.

    Dishman Carboge shares closed at 106.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.85% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.

    Dishman Carbogen Amcis
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations613.96540.61458.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations613.96540.61458.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials194.73155.41103.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.52-63.42-61.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost253.33256.38234.80
    Depreciation79.5775.0874.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.82103.9582.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.9713.2125.18
    Other Income8.855.679.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8818.8834.78
    Interest20.1719.1813.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.29-0.3021.09
    Exceptional Items-----2.50
    P/L Before Tax-12.29-0.3018.59
    Tax-2.24-4.317.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.054.0111.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.054.0111.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.054.0111.19
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.260.71
    Diluted EPS-0.640.260.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.640.260.71
    Diluted EPS-0.640.260.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm