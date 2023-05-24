English
    Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 618.56 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 618.56 crore in March 2023 up 8.71% from Rs. 568.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.72 crore in March 2023 down 58.49% from Rs. 44.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.19 crore in March 2023 up 120.75% from Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2022.

    Dishman Carboge shares closed at 130.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.

    Dishman Carbogen Amcis
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations618.56639.79568.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations618.56639.79568.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.6886.17151.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.28-7.36-3.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost255.33270.23252.59
    Depreciation75.7450.3383.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.39176.88146.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.3063.54-61.89
    Other Income6.756.504.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.5570.04-57.52
    Interest24.4321.9115.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-41.9848.13-73.16
    Exceptional Items-45.62-2.53-12.14
    P/L Before Tax-87.6045.60-85.30
    Tax-16.88-1.36-40.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-70.7246.96-44.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-70.7246.96-44.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-70.7246.96-44.62
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.513.00-2.85
    Diluted EPS-4.513.00-2.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.513.00-2.85
    Diluted EPS-4.513.00-2.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
