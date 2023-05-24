Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 618.56 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 618.56 crore in March 2023 up 8.71% from Rs. 568.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.72 crore in March 2023 down 58.49% from Rs. 44.62 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.19 crore in March 2023 up 120.75% from Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2022.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 130.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|618.56
|639.79
|568.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|618.56
|639.79
|568.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|188.68
|86.17
|151.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.28
|-7.36
|-3.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|255.33
|270.23
|252.59
|Depreciation
|75.74
|50.33
|83.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.39
|176.88
|146.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.30
|63.54
|-61.89
|Other Income
|6.75
|6.50
|4.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.55
|70.04
|-57.52
|Interest
|24.43
|21.91
|15.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.98
|48.13
|-73.16
|Exceptional Items
|-45.62
|-2.53
|-12.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-87.60
|45.60
|-85.30
|Tax
|-16.88
|-1.36
|-40.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-70.72
|46.96
|-44.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-70.72
|46.96
|-44.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-70.72
|46.96
|-44.62
|Equity Share Capital
|31.36
|31.36
|31.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.51
|3.00
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-4.51
|3.00
|-2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.51
|3.00
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-4.51
|3.00
|-2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited