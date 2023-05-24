Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 618.56 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.56 crore in March 2023 up 8.71% from Rs. 568.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.72 crore in March 2023 down 58.49% from Rs. 44.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.19 crore in March 2023 up 120.75% from Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2022.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 130.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.81% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.