Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 568.99 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 568.99 crore in March 2022 up 7.49% from Rs. 529.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.62 crore in March 2022 up 66.95% from Rs. 135.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2022 down 72.05% from Rs. 94.31 crore in March 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 149.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.73% over the last 12 months.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 568.99 562.08 529.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 568.99 562.08 529.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 151.44 105.38 116.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.72 23.45 50.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 252.59 255.08 219.77
Depreciation 83.88 74.95 76.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.69 68.67 54.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -61.89 34.55 11.61
Other Income 4.37 19.04 5.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.52 53.59 17.56
Interest 15.64 15.11 9.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -73.16 38.48 8.49
Exceptional Items -12.14 -- -22.28
P/L Before Tax -85.30 38.48 -13.79
Tax -40.68 3.10 121.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -44.62 35.38 -135.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -44.62 35.38 -135.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -44.62 35.38 -135.02
Equity Share Capital 31.36 31.36 31.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 2.26 -8.61
Diluted EPS -2.85 2.26 -8.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 2.26 -8.61
Diluted EPS -2.85 2.26 -8.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 11:44 am
