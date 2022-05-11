Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 568.99 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.99 crore in March 2022 up 7.49% from Rs. 529.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.62 crore in March 2022 up 66.95% from Rs. 135.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2022 down 72.05% from Rs. 94.31 crore in March 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 149.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.73% over the last 12 months.