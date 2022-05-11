Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 568.99 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 568.99 crore in March 2022 up 7.49% from Rs. 529.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 44.62 crore in March 2022 up 66.95% from Rs. 135.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2022 down 72.05% from Rs. 94.31 crore in March 2021.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 149.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|568.99
|562.08
|529.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|568.99
|562.08
|529.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|151.44
|105.38
|116.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.72
|23.45
|50.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|252.59
|255.08
|219.77
|Depreciation
|83.88
|74.95
|76.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|146.69
|68.67
|54.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-61.89
|34.55
|11.61
|Other Income
|4.37
|19.04
|5.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.52
|53.59
|17.56
|Interest
|15.64
|15.11
|9.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-73.16
|38.48
|8.49
|Exceptional Items
|-12.14
|--
|-22.28
|P/L Before Tax
|-85.30
|38.48
|-13.79
|Tax
|-40.68
|3.10
|121.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-44.62
|35.38
|-135.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-44.62
|35.38
|-135.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-44.62
|35.38
|-135.02
|Equity Share Capital
|31.36
|31.36
|31.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|2.26
|-8.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|2.26
|-8.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|2.26
|-8.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|2.26
|-8.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited