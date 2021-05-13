MARKET NEWS

Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 529.32 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 529.32 crore in March 2021 up 3.36% from Rs. 512.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.02 crore in March 2021 down 287.55% from Rs. 71.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.31 crore in March 2021 down 38.39% from Rs. 153.08 crore in March 2020.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 190.40 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.14% returns over the last 6 months and 152.02% over the last 12 months.

Close
Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations529.32468.56502.83
Other Operating Income----9.29
Total Income From Operations529.32468.56512.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials116.17117.78113.12
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks50.22-32.65-1.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost219.77224.41201.10
Depreciation76.7579.0873.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.8096.4167.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.61-16.4758.37
Other Income5.958.9521.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.56-7.5279.56
Interest9.0714.3619.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.49-21.8859.82
Exceptional Items-22.28----
P/L Before Tax-13.79-21.8859.82
Tax121.23-5.81-12.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-135.02-16.0771.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-135.02-16.0771.99
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-135.02-16.0771.99
Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.61-1.024.47
Diluted EPS-8.61-1.024.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.61-1.024.47
Diluted EPS-8.61-1.024.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2021 12:33 pm

