Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 529.32 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:
Net Sales at Rs 529.32 crore in March 2021 up 3.36% from Rs. 512.12 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.02 crore in March 2021 down 287.55% from Rs. 71.99 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.31 crore in March 2021 down 38.39% from Rs. 153.08 crore in March 2020.
Dishman Carboge shares closed at 190.40 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.14% returns over the last 6 months and 152.02% over the last 12 months.
|Dishman Carbogen Amcis
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|529.32
|468.56
|502.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|9.29
|Total Income From Operations
|529.32
|468.56
|512.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|116.17
|117.78
|113.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|50.22
|-32.65
|-1.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|219.77
|224.41
|201.10
|Depreciation
|76.75
|79.08
|73.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.80
|96.41
|67.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.61
|-16.47
|58.37
|Other Income
|5.95
|8.95
|21.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.56
|-7.52
|79.56
|Interest
|9.07
|14.36
|19.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.49
|-21.88
|59.82
|Exceptional Items
|-22.28
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.79
|-21.88
|59.82
|Tax
|121.23
|-5.81
|-12.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-135.02
|-16.07
|71.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-135.02
|-16.07
|71.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-135.02
|-16.07
|71.99
|Equity Share Capital
|31.36
|31.36
|31.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|-1.02
|4.47
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|-1.02
|4.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.61
|-1.02
|4.47
|Diluted EPS
|-8.61
|-1.02
|4.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited