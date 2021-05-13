Dishman Carboge Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 529.32 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 529.32 crore in March 2021 up 3.36% from Rs. 512.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.02 crore in March 2021 down 287.55% from Rs. 71.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.31 crore in March 2021 down 38.39% from Rs. 153.08 crore in March 2020.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 190.40 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.14% returns over the last 6 months and 152.02% over the last 12 months.