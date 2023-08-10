Dishman Carboge Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 723.38 crore, up 33.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 723.38 crore in June 2023 up 33.81% from Rs. 540.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.00 crore in June 2023 up 323.94% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.39 crore in June 2023 up 36.64% from Rs. 93.96 crore in June 2022.

Dishman Carboge EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 161.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.22% over the last 12 months.