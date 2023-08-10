English
    Dishman Carboge Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 723.38 crore, up 33.81% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 723.38 crore in June 2023 up 33.81% from Rs. 540.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.00 crore in June 2023 up 323.94% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.39 crore in June 2023 up 36.64% from Rs. 93.96 crore in June 2022.

    Dishman Carboge EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

    Dishman Carboge shares closed at 161.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.22% over the last 12 months.

    Dishman Carbogen Amcis
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations723.38618.56540.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations723.38618.56540.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.09188.68155.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.22-9.28-63.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost295.13255.33256.38
    Depreciation70.4575.7475.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.08132.39103.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.41-24.3013.21
    Other Income6.536.755.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.94-17.5518.88
    Interest28.4524.4319.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.49-41.98-0.30
    Exceptional Items---45.62--
    P/L Before Tax29.49-87.60-0.30
    Tax12.49-16.88-4.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.00-70.724.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.00-70.724.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.00-70.724.01
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.08-4.510.26
    Diluted EPS1.08-4.510.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.08-4.510.26
    Diluted EPS1.08-4.510.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

