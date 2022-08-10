 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dishman Carboge Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.61 crore, down 1.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 540.61 crore in June 2022 down 1.84% from Rs. 550.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022 down 74.97% from Rs. 16.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.96 crore in June 2022 down 15.39% from Rs. 111.05 crore in June 2021.

Dishman Carboge EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 122.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.45% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 540.61 568.99 550.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 540.61 568.99 550.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 155.41 151.44 100.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.42 -3.72 28.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 256.38 252.59 239.03
Depreciation 75.08 83.88 74.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.95 146.69 82.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.21 -61.89 25.93
Other Income 5.67 4.37 10.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.88 -57.52 36.34
Interest 19.18 15.64 12.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 -73.16 23.97
Exceptional Items -- -12.14 --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 -85.30 23.97
Tax -4.31 -40.68 7.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.01 -44.62 16.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.01 -44.62 16.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.01 -44.62 16.02
Equity Share Capital 31.36 31.36 31.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -2.85 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.26 -2.85 1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 -2.85 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.26 -2.85 1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 11:00 am
