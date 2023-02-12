 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dishman Carboge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.79 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

Net Sales at Rs 639.79 crore in December 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 562.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.96 crore in December 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.37 crore in December 2022 down 6.36% from Rs. 128.54 crore in December 2021.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 639.79 613.96 562.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 639.79 613.96 562.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.17 194.73 105.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.36 -33.52 23.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 270.23 253.33 255.08
Depreciation 50.33 79.57 74.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 176.88 120.82 68.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.54 -0.97 34.55
Other Income 6.50 8.85 19.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.04 7.88 53.59
Interest 21.91 20.17 15.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.13 -12.29 38.48
Exceptional Items -2.53 -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.60 -12.29 38.48
Tax -1.36 -2.24 3.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.96 -10.05 35.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.96 -10.05 35.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.96 -10.05 35.38
Equity Share Capital 31.36 31.36 31.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 -0.64 2.26
Diluted EPS 3.00 -0.64 2.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 -0.64 2.26
Diluted EPS 3.00 -0.64 2.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited