Dishman Carboge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.79 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 639.79 crore in December 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 562.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.96 crore in December 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.37 crore in December 2022 down 6.36% from Rs. 128.54 crore in December 2021.