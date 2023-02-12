Dishman Carboge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.79 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 639.79 crore in December 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 562.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.96 crore in December 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.37 crore in December 2022 down 6.36% from Rs. 128.54 crore in December 2021.

Dishman Carboge EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in December 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 86.30 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.79% returns over the last 6 months and -55.41% over the last 12 months.