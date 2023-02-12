English
    Dishman Carboge Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 639.79 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dishman Carbogen Amcis are:

    Net Sales at Rs 639.79 crore in December 2022 up 13.83% from Rs. 562.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.96 crore in December 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.37 crore in December 2022 down 6.36% from Rs. 128.54 crore in December 2021.

    Dishman Carbogen Amcis
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations639.79613.96562.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations639.79613.96562.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.17194.73105.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.36-33.5223.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost270.23253.33255.08
    Depreciation50.3379.5774.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses176.88120.8268.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.54-0.9734.55
    Other Income6.508.8519.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.047.8853.59
    Interest21.9120.1715.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.13-12.2938.48
    Exceptional Items-2.53----
    P/L Before Tax45.60-12.2938.48
    Tax-1.36-2.243.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.96-10.0535.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.96-10.0535.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.96-10.0535.38
    Equity Share Capital31.3631.3631.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.00-0.642.26
    Diluted EPS3.00-0.642.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.00-0.642.26
    Diluted EPS3.00-0.642.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited