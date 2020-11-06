172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dish-tv-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-421-75-crore-up-23-23-y-o-y-6075241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dish TV Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 421.75 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

Net Sales at Rs 421.75 crore in September 2020 up 23.23% from Rs. 342.24 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.83 crore in September 2020 up 215.92% from Rs. 50.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.40 crore in September 2020 up 50.47% from Rs. 152.46 crore in September 2019.

Dish TV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2019.

Dish TV shares closed at 11.50 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.69% over the last 12 months.

Dish TV India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations421.75410.05342.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations421.75410.05342.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.1814.1718.32
Depreciation73.6274.2780.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses209.51208.15215.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.44113.4627.63
Other Income34.3435.6044.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.78149.0671.76
Interest76.4880.9685.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.3068.10-13.55
Exceptional Items-----15.00
P/L Before Tax79.3068.10-28.55
Tax20.4712.9422.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.8355.16-50.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.8355.16-50.75
Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.310.29-0.26
Diluted EPS0.310.29-0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.310.29-0.26
Diluted EPS0.310.29-0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Dish TV #Dish TV India #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results

