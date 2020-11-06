Dish TV Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 421.75 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.75 crore in September 2020 up 23.23% from Rs. 342.24 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.83 crore in September 2020 up 215.92% from Rs. 50.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.40 crore in September 2020 up 50.47% from Rs. 152.46 crore in September 2019.

Dish TV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2019.

Dish TV shares closed at 11.50 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.69% over the last 12 months.