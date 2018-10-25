Dish TV Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,020.07 crore, up 115.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,020.07 crore in September 2018 up 115.91% from Rs. 472.45 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.44 crore in September 2018 up 96.49% from Rs. 16.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.42 crore in September 2018 up 265.86% from Rs. 60.52 crore in September 2017.

Dish TV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2017.

Dish TV shares closed at 44.85 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.83% returns over the last 6 months and -35.61% over the last 12 months.