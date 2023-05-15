Dish TV Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.26 crore, down 24.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:
Net Sales at Rs 244.26 crore in March 2023 down 24.85% from Rs. 325.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,054.17 crore in March 2023 up 19.69% from Rs. 2,557.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.03 crore in March 2023 down 42.01% from Rs. 170.78 crore in March 2022.
Dish TV shares closed at 16.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 25.29% over the last 12 months.
|Dish TV India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|244.26
|255.04
|325.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|244.26
|255.04
|325.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.14
|17.10
|16.86
|Depreciation
|44.18
|47.96
|51.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|165.51
|184.36
|169.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.43
|5.62
|87.24
|Other Income
|39.42
|37.95
|31.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.85
|43.57
|119.17
|Interest
|63.54
|63.71
|70.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.69
|-20.14
|48.87
|Exceptional Items
|-2,206.29
|--
|-2,771.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,214.98
|-20.14
|-2,723.03
|Tax
|-160.81
|-6.24
|-165.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,054.17
|-13.90
|-2,557.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,054.17
|-13.90
|-2,557.70
|Equity Share Capital
|184.13
|184.13
|184.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.68
|-0.07
|-13.30
|Diluted EPS
|-10.68
|-0.07
|-13.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.68
|-0.07
|-13.30
|Diluted EPS
|-10.68
|-0.07
|-13.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited