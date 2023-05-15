English
    Dish TV Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.26 crore, down 24.85% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 244.26 crore in March 2023 down 24.85% from Rs. 325.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,054.17 crore in March 2023 up 19.69% from Rs. 2,557.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.03 crore in March 2023 down 42.01% from Rs. 170.78 crore in March 2022.

    Dish TV shares closed at 16.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 25.29% over the last 12 months.

    Dish TV India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.26255.04325.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations244.26255.04325.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1417.1016.86
    Depreciation44.1847.9651.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses165.51184.36169.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.435.6287.24
    Other Income39.4237.9531.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.8543.57119.17
    Interest63.5463.7170.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.69-20.1448.87
    Exceptional Items-2,206.29---2,771.90
    P/L Before Tax-2,214.98-20.14-2,723.03
    Tax-160.81-6.24-165.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2,054.17-13.90-2,557.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2,054.17-13.90-2,557.70
    Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.68-0.07-13.30
    Diluted EPS-10.68-0.07-13.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.68-0.07-13.30
    Diluted EPS-10.68-0.07-13.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

