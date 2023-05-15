Dish TV Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.26 crore, down 24.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.26 crore in March 2023 down 24.85% from Rs. 325.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,054.17 crore in March 2023 up 19.69% from Rs. 2,557.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.03 crore in March 2023 down 42.01% from Rs. 170.78 crore in March 2022.

Dish TV shares closed at 16.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 25.29% over the last 12 months.