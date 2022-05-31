Dish TV Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.04 crore, down 9.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:
Net Sales at Rs 325.04 crore in March 2022 down 9.72% from Rs. 360.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,557.70 crore in March 2022 down 191.81% from Rs. 876.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.78 crore in March 2022 down 3.21% from Rs. 176.44 crore in March 2021.
Dish TV shares closed at 13.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dish TV India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|325.04
|337.83
|360.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|325.04
|337.83
|360.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.86
|15.79
|21.60
|Depreciation
|51.61
|53.54
|67.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|169.33
|181.60
|196.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|87.24
|86.90
|74.42
|Other Income
|31.93
|31.96
|34.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|119.17
|118.86
|109.24
|Interest
|70.30
|65.50
|71.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|48.87
|53.36
|37.27
|Exceptional Items
|-2,771.90
|--
|-653.72
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,723.03
|53.36
|-616.45
|Tax
|-165.33
|13.33
|260.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,557.70
|40.03
|-876.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,557.70
|40.03
|-876.48
|Equity Share Capital
|184.13
|184.13
|184.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.30
|0.21
|-4.56
|Diluted EPS
|-13.30
|0.21
|-4.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.30
|0.21
|-4.56
|Diluted EPS
|-13.30
|0.21
|-4.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited