Dish TV Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.04 crore, down 9.72% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

Net Sales at Rs 325.04 crore in March 2022 down 9.72% from Rs. 360.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,557.70 crore in March 2022 down 191.81% from Rs. 876.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.78 crore in March 2022 down 3.21% from Rs. 176.44 crore in March 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 13.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.84% over the last 12 months.

Dish TV India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 325.04 337.83 360.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 325.04 337.83 360.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.86 15.79 21.60
Depreciation 51.61 53.54 67.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.33 181.60 196.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.24 86.90 74.42
Other Income 31.93 31.96 34.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.17 118.86 109.24
Interest 70.30 65.50 71.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.87 53.36 37.27
Exceptional Items -2,771.90 -- -653.72
P/L Before Tax -2,723.03 53.36 -616.45
Tax -165.33 13.33 260.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2,557.70 40.03 -876.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2,557.70 40.03 -876.48
Equity Share Capital 184.13 184.13 184.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.30 0.21 -4.56
Diluted EPS -13.30 0.21 -4.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.30 0.21 -4.56
Diluted EPS -13.30 0.21 -4.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:42 pm
