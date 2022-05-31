Dish TV Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.04 crore, down 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.04 crore in March 2022 down 9.72% from Rs. 360.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,557.70 crore in March 2022 down 191.81% from Rs. 876.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.78 crore in March 2022 down 3.21% from Rs. 176.44 crore in March 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 13.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.84% over the last 12 months.