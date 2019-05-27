Dish TV Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 921.51 crore, down 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 921.51 crore in March 2019 down 5.16% from Rs. 971.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,385.19 crore in March 2019 down 545.11% from Rs. 214.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.64 crore in March 2019 up 11.88% from Rs. 63.14 crore in March 2018.

Dish TV shares closed at 31.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.57% returns over the last 6 months and -58.09% over the last 12 months.