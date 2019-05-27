Dish TV Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 921.51 crore, down 5.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:
Net Sales at Rs 921.51 crore in March 2019 down 5.16% from Rs. 971.62 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,385.19 crore in March 2019 down 545.11% from Rs. 214.72 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.64 crore in March 2019 up 11.88% from Rs. 63.14 crore in March 2018.
Dish TV shares closed at 31.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.57% returns over the last 6 months and -58.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dish TV India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|921.51
|983.12
|971.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|921.51
|983.12
|971.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.77
|23.10
|29.14
|Depreciation
|78.52
|79.09
|79.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|841.04
|840.78
|894.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.82
|40.15
|-30.74
|Other Income
|17.94
|16.22
|14.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.88
|56.37
|-16.06
|Interest
|70.01
|62.71
|39.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-77.89
|-6.34
|-55.27
|Exceptional Items
|-1,604.53
|-70.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,682.42
|-76.34
|-55.27
|Tax
|-297.23
|-117.18
|132.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,385.19
|40.84
|-187.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-26.77
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,385.19
|40.84
|-214.72
|Equity Share Capital
|184.13
|184.13
|184.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.20
|0.21
|-1.91
|Diluted EPS
|-7.20
|0.21
|-1.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.20
|0.21
|-1.91
|Diluted EPS
|-7.20
|0.21
|-1.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited