Dish TV Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.40 crore, down 24.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.40 crore in June 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 313.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 90.21% from Rs. 23.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.54 crore in June 2023 down 47.28% from Rs. 147.07 crore in June 2022.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Dish TV shares closed at 17.45 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 52.40% over the last 12 months.