    Dish TV Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.40 crore, down 24.68% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.40 crore in June 2023 down 24.68% from Rs. 313.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 90.21% from Rs. 23.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.54 crore in June 2023 down 47.28% from Rs. 147.07 crore in June 2022.

    Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Dish TV shares closed at 17.45 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 52.40% over the last 12 months.

    Dish TV India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.40244.26313.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.40244.26313.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7019.1421.46
    Depreciation10.8744.1850.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.77165.51179.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.0615.4362.32
    Other Income35.6139.4233.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6754.8596.31
    Interest63.6063.5464.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.07-8.6931.46
    Exceptional Items---2,206.29--
    P/L Before Tax3.07-2,214.9831.46
    Tax0.74-160.817.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.33-2,054.1723.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.33-2,054.1723.80
    Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-10.680.12
    Diluted EPS0.01-10.680.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.01-10.680.12
    Diluted EPS0.01-10.680.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:00 am

