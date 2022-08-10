 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dish TV Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.86 crore, down 13.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.86 crore in June 2022 down 13.59% from Rs. 363.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.80 crore in June 2022 down 57.61% from Rs. 56.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.07 crore in June 2022 down 29.04% from Rs. 207.25 crore in June 2021.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 11.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.97% returns over the last 6 months and -8.76% over the last 12 months.

Dish TV India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 313.86 325.04 363.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 313.86 325.04 363.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.46 16.86 16.81
Depreciation 50.76 51.61 65.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 179.32 169.33 174.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.32 87.24 105.87
Other Income 33.99 31.93 35.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.31 119.17 141.52
Interest 64.85 70.30 66.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.46 48.87 74.96
Exceptional Items -- -2,771.90 --
P/L Before Tax 31.46 -2,723.03 74.96
Tax 7.66 -165.33 18.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.80 -2,557.70 56.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.80 -2,557.70 56.15
Equity Share Capital 184.13 184.13 184.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -13.30 0.29
Diluted EPS 0.12 -13.30 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -13.30 0.29
Diluted EPS 0.12 -13.30 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
