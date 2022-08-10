Dish TV Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.86 crore, down 13.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.86 crore in June 2022 down 13.59% from Rs. 363.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.80 crore in June 2022 down 57.61% from Rs. 56.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.07 crore in June 2022 down 29.04% from Rs. 207.25 crore in June 2021.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 11.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.97% returns over the last 6 months and -8.76% over the last 12 months.