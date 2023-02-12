 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dish TV Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore in December 2022 down 24.51% from Rs. 337.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2022 down 134.72% from Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 46.91% from Rs. 172.40 crore in December 2021. Dish TV shares closed at 15.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.53% over the last 12 months.
Dish TV India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations255.04296.57337.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations255.04296.57337.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.1016.9915.79
Depreciation47.9650.1653.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses184.36180.19181.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6249.2386.90
Other Income37.9535.1831.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5784.41118.86
Interest63.7164.6565.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.1419.7653.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-20.1419.7653.36
Tax-6.245.1213.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.9014.6440.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.9014.6440.03
Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.070.080.21
Diluted EPS-0.070.080.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.070.080.21
Diluted EPS-0.070.080.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dish TV #Dish TV India #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am