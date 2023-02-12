Dish TV Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore in December 2022 down 24.51% from Rs. 337.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2022 down 134.72% from Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 46.91% from Rs. 172.40 crore in December 2021.
|Dish TV shares closed at 15.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.53% over the last 12 months.
|Dish TV India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|255.04
|296.57
|337.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|255.04
|296.57
|337.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.10
|16.99
|15.79
|Depreciation
|47.96
|50.16
|53.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|184.36
|180.19
|181.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.62
|49.23
|86.90
|Other Income
|37.95
|35.18
|31.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.57
|84.41
|118.86
|Interest
|63.71
|64.65
|65.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.14
|19.76
|53.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.14
|19.76
|53.36
|Tax
|-6.24
|5.12
|13.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.90
|14.64
|40.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.90
|14.64
|40.03
|Equity Share Capital
|184.13
|184.13
|184.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.08
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.08
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.08
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.08
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited