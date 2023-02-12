Dish TV Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 255.04 296.57 337.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 255.04 296.57 337.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.10 16.99 15.79 Depreciation 47.96 50.16 53.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 184.36 180.19 181.60 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.62 49.23 86.90 Other Income 37.95 35.18 31.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.57 84.41 118.86 Interest 63.71 64.65 65.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.14 19.76 53.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -20.14 19.76 53.36 Tax -6.24 5.12 13.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.90 14.64 40.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.90 14.64 40.03 Equity Share Capital 184.13 184.13 184.13 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.07 0.08 0.21 Diluted EPS -0.07 0.08 0.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.07 0.08 0.21 Diluted EPS -0.07 0.08 0.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited