    Dish TV Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore, down 24.51% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:Net Sales at Rs 255.04 crore in December 2022 down 24.51% from Rs. 337.83 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.90 crore in December 2022 down 134.72% from Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.53 crore in December 2022 down 46.91% from Rs. 172.40 crore in December 2021.Dish TV shares closed at 15.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and -4.53% over the last 12 months.
    Dish TV India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations255.04296.57337.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255.04296.57337.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1016.9915.79
    Depreciation47.9650.1653.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.36180.19181.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6249.2386.90
    Other Income37.9535.1831.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5784.41118.86
    Interest63.7164.6565.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.1419.7653.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.1419.7653.36
    Tax-6.245.1213.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.9014.6440.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.9014.6440.03
    Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.080.21
    Diluted EPS-0.070.080.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.080.21
    Diluted EPS-0.070.080.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited