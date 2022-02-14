Dish TV Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 337.83 crore, down 18.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.83 crore in December 2021 down 18.02% from Rs. 412.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.03 crore in December 2021 down 52.76% from Rs. 84.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.40 crore in December 2021 down 25.47% from Rs. 231.32 crore in December 2020.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2020.

Dish TV shares closed at 16.70 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.46% returns over the last 6 months and 45.22% over the last 12 months.