Dish TV Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 983.12 crore, up 108.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 983.12 crore in December 2018 up 108.9% from Rs. 470.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.84 crore in December 2018 up 589.1% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.46 crore in December 2018 up 251.66% from Rs. 38.52 crore in December 2017.

Dish TV EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Dish TV shares closed at 23.45 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.64% returns over the last 6 months and -68.73% over the last 12 months.