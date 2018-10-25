Dish TV Q2 net profit falls 22% to Rs 19.7 crore; subscription revenue declines

Dish TV India has reported 22.6 percent fall in net profit to Rs 19.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2018. It had posted a profit of Rs 25.5 crore in June 2018.

The company's net subscriber’s additions was at 2 lakh, while ARPU stood at Rs 207.

Its subscription revenue was down at Rs 1,453.6 crore against Rs 1,489 crore, QoQ.

Revenue fell 3.7 percent at Rs 1,594 crore against Rs 1,655.6 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA fell 3 percent at Rs 540.6 crore, while margin was at 33.91 percent.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of Re 1 each and for the purpose of this maiden interim dividend and fixed 06.11.2018 as the record date.

At 14:50 hrs Dish TV India was quoting at Rs 37.40, down Rs 7.45, or 16.61 percent, touched a 52-week low of Rs 37.10.