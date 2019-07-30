Dish TV posts loss of Rs 32 cr in June quarter

Essel Group direct-to-home arm Dish TV India on July 30 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 31.98 crore in the June 2019 quarter. The company had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 27.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a filing on the BSE.

Its total income stood at Rs 930.93 crore in the quarter ended June 30, down from Rs 1,671.36 crore, Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

In a statement, the company said owing to the netting off of programming cost from revenues, to better reflect the New Tariff Regime, subscription and operating revenues for the quarter are not comparable with the corresponding period last year.

The subscription revenue stood at Rs 826.1 crore. It was Rs 1,489.3 crore a year ago.

Its operating revenue was Rs 926.3 crore. It had stood at Rs 1,655.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company stated that its expenditure also declined 64.5 per cent to Rs 390.2 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, against Rs 1,098.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Dish TV closed at Rs 28.40 apiece on the BSE, down 3.73 per cent.