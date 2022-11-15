 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dish TV Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore, down 16.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore in September 2022 down 16.97% from Rs. 718.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.08 crore in September 2022 down 28.27% from Rs. 30.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.32 crore in September 2022 down 26.13% from Rs. 430.94 crore in September 2021.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 15.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.55% over the last 12 months.

Dish TV India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 596.31 608.63 718.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 596.31 608.63 718.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.49 7.43 6.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.03 -0.43 1.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.43 43.69 39.77
Depreciation 214.57 231.87 291.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 240.43 234.13 243.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.36 91.94 135.00
Other Income 5.39 4.62 3.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.75 96.56 138.97
Interest 73.73 73.01 83.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.02 23.55 55.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.02 23.55 55.33
Tax 7.94 5.70 19.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.08 17.85 35.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.08 17.85 35.42
Minority Interest -- -- -4.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.08 17.85 30.78
Equity Share Capital 184.13 184.13 184.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.09 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.09 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.09 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.09 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am