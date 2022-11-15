Dish TV Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore, down 16.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore in September 2022 down 16.97% from Rs. 718.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.08 crore in September 2022 down 28.27% from Rs. 30.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.32 crore in September 2022 down 26.13% from Rs. 430.94 crore in September 2021.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 15.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.55% over the last 12 months.