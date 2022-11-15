English
    Dish TV Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore, down 16.97% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 596.31 crore in September 2022 down 16.97% from Rs. 718.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.08 crore in September 2022 down 28.27% from Rs. 30.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 318.32 crore in September 2022 down 26.13% from Rs. 430.94 crore in September 2021.

    Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

    Dish TV shares closed at 15.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.55% over the last 12 months.

    Dish TV India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations596.31608.63718.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations596.31608.63718.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.497.436.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.03-0.431.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.4343.6939.77
    Depreciation214.57231.87291.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses240.43234.13243.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.3691.94135.00
    Other Income5.394.623.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.7596.56138.97
    Interest73.7373.0183.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.0223.5555.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.0223.5555.33
    Tax7.945.7019.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0817.8535.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0817.8535.42
    Minority Interest-----4.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.0817.8530.78
    Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.090.16
    Diluted EPS0.110.090.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.090.16
    Diluted EPS0.110.090.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am