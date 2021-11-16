Dish TV Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 718.15 crore, down 15.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 718.15 crore in September 2021 down 15.15% from Rs. 846.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.78 crore in September 2021 down 53.62% from Rs. 66.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.94 crore in September 2021 down 18.64% from Rs. 529.67 crore in September 2020.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2020.

Dish TV shares closed at 16.95 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.99% returns over the last 6 months and 62.20% over the last 12 months.