Dish TV Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 893.18 crore, down 43.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 893.18 crore in September 2019 down 43.98% from Rs. 1,594.29 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.36 crore in September 2019 down 458.42% from Rs. 25.49 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 524.05 crore in September 2019 down 5.63% from Rs. 555.29 crore in September 2018.

Dish TV shares closed at 13.40 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.42% returns over the last 6 months and -65.60% over the last 12 months.