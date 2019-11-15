Dish TV Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 893.18 crore, down 43.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:
Net Sales at Rs 893.18 crore in September 2019 down 43.98% from Rs. 1,594.29 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.36 crore in September 2019 down 458.42% from Rs. 25.49 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 524.05 crore in September 2019 down 5.63% from Rs. 555.29 crore in September 2018.
Dish TV shares closed at 13.40 on November 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.42% returns over the last 6 months and -65.60% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:44 am