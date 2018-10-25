Dish TV Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,594.29 crore, Up 112.98% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,594.29 1,655.63 748.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,594.29 1,655.63 748.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3.01 0.36 2.98 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.56 1.88 -0.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 62.62 57.70 36.63 Depreciation 367.53 360.83 189.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 988.60 1,038.94 493.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.09 195.92 26.20 Other Income 14.67 15.73 7.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.76 211.65 33.90 Interest 159.15 177.50 61.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.61 34.15 -27.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.61 34.15 -27.19 Tax 8.88 8.67 -9.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.73 25.48 -17.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.73 25.48 -17.87 Minority Interest 5.76 2.39 1.71 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.49 27.87 -16.16 Equity Share Capital 184.13 184.13 106.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.14 -0.17 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.14 -0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.14 -0.17 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.14 -0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited