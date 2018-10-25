Dish TV Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,594.29 crore, Up 112.98% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are: Net Sales at Rs 1,594.29 crore in September 2018 Up 112.98% from Rs. 748.58 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.49 crore in September 2018 Up 257.74% from Rs. 16.16 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 555.29 crore in September 2018 Up 148.14% from Rs. 223.78 crore in September 2017. Dish TV EPS has Increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2017. Dish TV shares closed at 44.85 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.83% returns over the last 6 months and -35.61% over the last 12 months. Dish TV India Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,594.29 1,655.63 748.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,594.29 1,655.63 748.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3.01 0.36 2.98 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.56 1.88 -0.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 62.62 57.70 36.63 Depreciation 367.53 360.83 189.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 988.60 1,038.94 493.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.09 195.92 26.20 Other Income 14.67 15.73 7.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.76 211.65 33.90 Interest 159.15 177.50 61.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.61 34.15 -27.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.61 34.15 -27.19 Tax 8.88 8.67 -9.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.73 25.48 -17.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.73 25.48 -17.87 Minority Interest 5.76 2.39 1.71 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.49 27.87 -16.16 Equity Share Capital 184.13 184.13 106.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.14 -0.17 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.14 -0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.14 -0.17 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.14 -0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:20 pm