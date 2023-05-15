English
    Dish TV Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 504.82 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 504.82 crore in March 2023 down 21.45% from Rs. 642.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,720.62 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 1,997.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2023 down 93.46% from Rs. 359.23 crore in March 2022.

    Dish TV shares closed at 16.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 25.29% over the last 12 months.

    Dish TV India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations504.82552.09642.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations504.82552.09642.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.176.576.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.45-2.658.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.5536.3436.58
    Depreciation200.21202.45237.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses448.51250.23238.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-185.1759.15114.95
    Other Income8.4614.736.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-176.7173.88121.63
    Interest57.0274.2279.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-233.73-0.3441.82
    Exceptional Items-1,907.61---2,653.88
    P/L Before Tax-2,141.34-0.34-2,612.06
    Tax-420.722.51-580.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,720.62-2.85-2,031.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,720.62-2.85-2,031.99
    Minority Interest----34.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,720.62-2.85-1,997.60
    Equity Share Capital184.13184.13184.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.94-0.01-10.38
    Diluted EPS-8.94-0.01-10.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.94-0.01-10.38
    Diluted EPS-8.94-0.01-10.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:10 am