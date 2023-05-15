Dish TV Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 504.82 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 504.82 crore in March 2023 down 21.45% from Rs. 642.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,720.62 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 1,997.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2023 down 93.46% from Rs. 359.23 crore in March 2022.

Dish TV shares closed at 16.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 25.29% over the last 12 months.