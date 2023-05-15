Dish TV Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 504.82 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:
Net Sales at Rs 504.82 crore in March 2023 down 21.45% from Rs. 642.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,720.62 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 1,997.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2023 down 93.46% from Rs. 359.23 crore in March 2022.
Dish TV shares closed at 16.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 25.29% over the last 12 months.
|Dish TV India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|504.82
|552.09
|642.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|504.82
|552.09
|642.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.17
|6.57
|6.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|-2.65
|8.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.55
|36.34
|36.58
|Depreciation
|200.21
|202.45
|237.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|448.51
|250.23
|238.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-185.17
|59.15
|114.95
|Other Income
|8.46
|14.73
|6.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-176.71
|73.88
|121.63
|Interest
|57.02
|74.22
|79.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-233.73
|-0.34
|41.82
|Exceptional Items
|-1,907.61
|--
|-2,653.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,141.34
|-0.34
|-2,612.06
|Tax
|-420.72
|2.51
|-580.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,720.62
|-2.85
|-2,031.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,720.62
|-2.85
|-2,031.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|34.39
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,720.62
|-2.85
|-1,997.60
|Equity Share Capital
|184.13
|184.13
|184.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.94
|-0.01
|-10.38
|Diluted EPS
|-8.94
|-0.01
|-10.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.94
|-0.01
|-10.38
|Diluted EPS
|-8.94
|-0.01
|-10.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited