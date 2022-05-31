 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dish TV Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 642.70 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

Net Sales at Rs 642.70 crore in March 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 751.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,997.60 crore in March 2022 down 41.81% from Rs. 1,408.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.23 crore in March 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 429.58 crore in March 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 13.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.84% over the last 12 months.

Dish TV India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 642.70 710.67 751.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 642.70 710.67 751.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.73 4.99 5.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.63 1.24 1.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.58 35.28 45.32
Depreciation 237.60 244.04 536.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 238.21 243.20 274.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.95 181.92 -110.34
Other Income 6.68 4.91 3.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.63 186.83 -106.80
Interest 79.81 77.81 92.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.82 109.02 -199.28
Exceptional Items -2,653.88 -- -779.81
P/L Before Tax -2,612.06 109.02 -979.09
Tax -580.07 28.81 436.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2,031.99 80.21 -1,415.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2,031.99 80.21 -1,415.23
Minority Interest 34.39 0.43 6.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,997.60 80.64 -1,408.65
Equity Share Capital 184.13 184.13 184.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.38 0.42 -7.32
Diluted EPS -10.38 0.42 -7.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.38 0.42 -7.32
Diluted EPS -10.38 0.42 -7.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 11:01 am
