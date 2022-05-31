Dish TV Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 642.70 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:
Net Sales at Rs 642.70 crore in March 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 751.75 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,997.60 crore in March 2022 down 41.81% from Rs. 1,408.65 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.23 crore in March 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 429.58 crore in March 2021.
Dish TV shares closed at 13.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.84% over the last 12 months.
|Dish TV India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|642.70
|710.67
|751.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|642.70
|710.67
|751.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.73
|4.99
|5.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.63
|1.24
|1.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.58
|35.28
|45.32
|Depreciation
|237.60
|244.04
|536.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|238.21
|243.20
|274.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|114.95
|181.92
|-110.34
|Other Income
|6.68
|4.91
|3.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|121.63
|186.83
|-106.80
|Interest
|79.81
|77.81
|92.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.82
|109.02
|-199.28
|Exceptional Items
|-2,653.88
|--
|-779.81
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,612.06
|109.02
|-979.09
|Tax
|-580.07
|28.81
|436.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,031.99
|80.21
|-1,415.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,031.99
|80.21
|-1,415.23
|Minority Interest
|34.39
|0.43
|6.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,997.60
|80.64
|-1,408.65
|Equity Share Capital
|184.13
|184.13
|184.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.38
|0.42
|-7.32
|Diluted EPS
|-10.38
|0.42
|-7.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.38
|0.42
|-7.32
|Diluted EPS
|-10.38
|0.42
|-7.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited