Dish TV Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 642.70 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.70 crore in March 2022 down 14.51% from Rs. 751.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,997.60 crore in March 2022 down 41.81% from Rs. 1,408.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.23 crore in March 2022 down 16.38% from Rs. 429.58 crore in March 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 13.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.84% over the last 12 months.