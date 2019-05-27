Dish TV Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,398.75 crore, down 8.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,398.75 crore in March 2019 down 8.72% from Rs. 1,532.37 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,359.91 crore in March 2019 down 1250.42% from Rs. 118.21 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.60 crore in March 2019 up 2.71% from Rs. 413.39 crore in March 2018.
Dish TV shares closed at 31.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.57% returns over the last 6 months and -58.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dish TV India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,398.75
|1,517.45
|1,532.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,398.75
|1,517.45
|1,532.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.29
|17.73
|1.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|-15.28
|0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.81
|60.37
|66.85
|Depreciation
|359.32
|353.24
|347.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|915.08
|937.04
|1,062.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.65
|164.35
|53.51
|Other Income
|9.63
|12.12
|12.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.28
|176.47
|66.25
|Interest
|147.62
|130.03
|132.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-82.34
|46.44
|-66.69
|Exceptional Items
|-1,562.54
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,644.88
|46.44
|-66.69
|Tax
|-283.58
|-106.25
|-184.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,361.30
|152.69
|118.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,361.30
|152.69
|118.21
|Minority Interest
|1.39
|8.97
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,359.91
|161.66
|118.21
|Equity Share Capital
|184.13
|184.13
|184.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.07
|0.84
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-7.07
|0.84
|1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.07
|0.84
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-7.07
|0.84
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
