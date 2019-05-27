Dish TV Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,398.75 crore, down 8.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,398.75 crore in March 2019 down 8.72% from Rs. 1,532.37 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,359.91 crore in March 2019 down 1250.42% from Rs. 118.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.60 crore in March 2019 up 2.71% from Rs. 413.39 crore in March 2018.

Dish TV shares closed at 31.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.57% returns over the last 6 months and -58.09% over the last 12 months.